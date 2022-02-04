Advertisement

Heavy metal band KoЯn kicks off 2022 tour in Springfield next month

Korn/JQH Arena
Korn/JQH Arena (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy metal band KoЯn makes a stop in Springfield next month to kick off its upcoming 2022 tour.

The Grammy award-winning band is scheduled to play at JQH Arena on Friday, March 4. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The upcoming tour will include 19 sites from March 4 to April 1, according to Billboard.com. KoЯn will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange, two special guest rock bands.

KoЯn, a nu metal band from Bakersfield, California, formed in 1993. As of 2021, KoЯn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. The band has eight Top 5 Billboard hits. KoЯn last played in Springfield in Feb. 2020.

For more information and to search for tickets, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
PICTURES: See images of Thursday’s snowfall around the Springfield area

Latest News

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman who left Mercy Hospital in Springfield
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri governor’s ‘Christian values’ statement questioned
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Penguins at Wonders of Wildlife play outdoors in the snow