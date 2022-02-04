Heavy metal band KoЯn kicks off 2022 tour in Springfield next month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy metal band KoЯn makes a stop in Springfield next month to kick off its upcoming 2022 tour.

The Grammy award-winning band is scheduled to play at JQH Arena on Friday, March 4. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The upcoming tour will include 19 sites from March 4 to April 1, according to Billboard.com. KoЯn will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange, two special guest rock bands.

KoЯn, a nu metal band from Bakersfield, California, formed in 1993. As of 2021, KoЯn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. The band has eight Top 5 Billboard hits. KoЯn last played in Springfield in Feb. 2020.

