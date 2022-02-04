Advertisement

Many with disabilities struggle after heavy snowfall in the Ozarks

By Liam Garrity
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recent weather has people with disabilities finding it hard to get around with some sidewalks and roads blanketed with snow.

Here are some ways to get around in inclement weather.

MoRides – www.morides.org/search

Jane’s Ride – www.Janesride.com

Wagner Huttenlocher – 417-848-7454 wagnersuccess@me.com

Ability Transportation – www.abilitrans.com

OATS

City Utilities: Access Express

a. Contact:

i. Phone: 417.831.8782

ii. 1505 N Boonville Springfield, MO, 65803 iii. https://www.cutransit.net/

b. City Utilities provides fixed route and paratransit services for the city of Springfield. They do not offer rides outside of city limits.

c. City Utilities Transit Services offers Access Express as an origin-to-destination transportation service for certified riders who are unable to use the regular fixed-route bus due to a disability or health condition. In order to utilize this service, riders must be pre-approved.

d. The cost for a one-way ride using the Access Express service is $2.50 per rider. If determined conditionally eligible for Access Express and the applicant is able to ride both Access Express and fixed routes, they may request a picture ID from the Transit Office that will allow them to purchase fixed-route bus tickets at the Elderly and Disabled rate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Branson: Highway 76 Strip

Latest News

Stabo said the biggest issue is people not being aware of stopping distances and overall road...
Branson Public Works crews treating roads through Friday
Many with disabilities struggle after heavy snowfall in the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ new cases
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman who left Mercy Hospital in Springfield in January