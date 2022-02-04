Many with disabilities struggle after heavy snowfall in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recent weather has people with disabilities finding it hard to get around with some sidewalks and roads blanketed with snow.

Here are some ways to get around in inclement weather.

MoRides – www.morides.org/search

Jane’s Ride – www.Janesride.com

Wagner Huttenlocher – 417-848-7454 wagnersuccess@me.com

Ability Transportation – www.abilitrans.com

OATS

City Utilities: Access Express

a. Contact:

i. Phone: 417.831.8782

ii. 1505 N Boonville Springfield, MO, 65803 iii. https://www.cutransit.net/

b. City Utilities provides fixed route and paratransit services for the city of Springfield. They do not offer rides outside of city limits.

c. City Utilities Transit Services offers Access Express as an origin-to-destination transportation service for certified riders who are unable to use the regular fixed-route bus due to a disability or health condition. In order to utilize this service, riders must be pre-approved.

d. The cost for a one-way ride using the Access Express service is $2.50 per rider. If determined conditionally eligible for Access Express and the applicant is able to ride both Access Express and fixed routes, they may request a picture ID from the Transit Office that will allow them to purchase fixed-route bus tickets at the Elderly and Disabled rate.

