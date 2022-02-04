Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers warn drivers of snow patches despite more clearing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol kept busy during the height of the winter storm in the Ozarks.

Ever since the snow hit on February 2, troopers responded to almost 500 calls for service. And 300 of those reports included a stranded motorist. However, the patrol only reports 16 injuries in 120 crashes.

Troopers say they have seen a small number of drivers. Troopers expect that to change as the sun begins to melt snow-packed roads.

“There are still secondary roadways and beyond that have not been cleared yet and probably won’t be,” said Sgt. Michael McClure of the Missouri Highway Patrol. “Even though we are seeing sunshine we still have colder temperatures. There still will be those snow patches. When driver confidence increases we can’t slow down when we see those slick spots up ahead.”

Check out road conditions before you head out for your travels.

MoDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE

ARDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE

For mobile versions, you can download the MoDOT Traveler App. APPLE CLICK HERE or DROID CLICK HERE

