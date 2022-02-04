Public Works agencies in Boone County, Ark. give rides to dialysis patients amid winter weather

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Five local agencies in Boone County, Arkansas have been working over the past few days to gives rides to dialysis patients in the area needing to attend treatment.

The agencies assisting include Boone County Road Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County 911, Harrison Police Department and Harrison Fire Department. Laurie Couch with the Boone County Road Department made push to assist patients over the past week.

The service has been almost essential for those like Paul McCulloug. He has to attend treatments three times a week, which can take up to four hours per session.

“It is a long time to spend at one place, but it’s better than the alternative,” said McCulloug.

McCulloug says treatment makes him feel weak, so he doesn’t even like to drive when the roads are clear.”

“I can drive, if I have to,” he said. “But it’s a little iffy. Treatment usually takes it out of me.”

Each of the five agencies involved is taking turns transporting more than a dozen patients across Boone County to the Harrison Dialysis Center.

”We all work extremely well here in Boone County. That’s the police department, state police, the county, everybody works together,” said Boone County Chief Deputy Roy Martin. “If we got a problem like this, we just get on the phone, call, and they’re there to help.”

Those involved say the service is important for patients because missing one appointment for some, could mean life or death.

”Sometimes it’s just taking groceries to somebody,” said Martin. “But that’s why we’re down here. It’s just to help people. It’s not always about arresting somebody or giving somebody a ticket, it’s about going out here to help people. This means a lot to us and the guys that work for us, they take that seriously to be able to go out and help these people.”

If you are a dialysis patient and need transportation to an appointment, call the Boone County Road Department at 870-741-5760.

