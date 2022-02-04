Rollover Crash on I-44 causes backup overnight Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A rollover crash on I-44 near Glenstone caused a backup early Friday morning.
Springfield Police say the Eastbound I-44 and Glenstone area will be blocked off for a short period of time to clean up the crash.
Police tell us the driver’s only injury was a scratch on the hand.
We will update as we learn more about this crash, and when the area is back open.
