Advertisement

Second health director resigns from Missouri DHSS over past year

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Kauerauf resigned from his former role as the health director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services earlier this week. He is the second director to step down over the past year.

Kauerauf testified in front of a Missouri Senate committee Monday about his position as the Director of Health and Senior Services. While people protested his nomination outside the Senate lounge, he was asked many questions. Topics ranged from his stance on abortion to his opposition of mask mandates.

One of his main opponents is Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove).

”A lot of people were concerned about masking and the other mandates. He told me in-person that he would not require mandates for vaccines or masking, so I took him at his word,” said Moon.

The deadline to confirm Kauerauf was Friday, but the Senate effectively ousted him Wednesday by adjourning for the week without voting on his confirmation.

Missouri State Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum (D-Creve Couer), a ranking minority member for the Health and Mental Health Committee, says she was not close with the director, but she respected what he did for the state.

”I believe he was a man of his word. He never said that there should be a mandate for vaccines. He encouraged us to wear them because it was the right thing to do, he was a true statesman. He followed [Gov. Parson’s] recommendations of no mandate,” said Appelbaum.

She agrees with Gov. Parson, who called the Senate’s actions a disgrace.

”He got called a Nazi during confirmation hearing, and I feel horrible and embarrassed for our state about that,” said Appelbaum.

Kauerauf was being paid more than $100,000 in his role. It is unclear who Gov. Parson will appoint to fill the role, but he has named Richard Moore as the interim director.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Trend Begins This Weekend
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Branson: Highway 76 Strip

Latest News

Monett police arrested three people in a standoff Friday afternoon.
Three arrested after standoff in Monett, stolen car leads to arrests
2nd Health Director resigns in Mo in less than a year
Second health director resigns from Missouri DHSS over past year
USPS mail carrier Sheri Long working in snowy conditions.
SWMO mail carriers walk and drive through snow to deliver mail; USPS asks homeowners to help
Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Trend Begins This Weekend