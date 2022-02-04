Second health director resigns from Missouri DHSS over past year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Kauerauf resigned from his former role as the health director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services earlier this week. He is the second director to step down over the past year.

Kauerauf testified in front of a Missouri Senate committee Monday about his position as the Director of Health and Senior Services. While people protested his nomination outside the Senate lounge, he was asked many questions. Topics ranged from his stance on abortion to his opposition of mask mandates.

One of his main opponents is Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove).

”A lot of people were concerned about masking and the other mandates. He told me in-person that he would not require mandates for vaccines or masking, so I took him at his word,” said Moon.

The deadline to confirm Kauerauf was Friday, but the Senate effectively ousted him Wednesday by adjourning for the week without voting on his confirmation.

Missouri State Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum (D-Creve Couer), a ranking minority member for the Health and Mental Health Committee, says she was not close with the director, but she respected what he did for the state.

”I believe he was a man of his word. He never said that there should be a mandate for vaccines. He encouraged us to wear them because it was the right thing to do, he was a true statesman. He followed [Gov. Parson’s] recommendations of no mandate,” said Appelbaum.

She agrees with Gov. Parson, who called the Senate’s actions a disgrace.

”He got called a Nazi during confirmation hearing, and I feel horrible and embarrassed for our state about that,” said Appelbaum.

Kauerauf was being paid more than $100,000 in his role. It is unclear who Gov. Parson will appoint to fill the role, but he has named Richard Moore as the interim director.

