Snow and slick road conditions impacting emergency response crews across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many people across the Ozarks stayed home on Thursday, that’s not an option for emergency responders.

Those crews brave the cold, snow, and road conditions to help with crashes and medical emergencies. Those crews are taking things slowly and cautiously while on the road, but their efforts are still critical.

The snow-covered roadways certainly do not keep first responders off the streets, but they do create a few challenges. It can be more challenging in some spots than others.

”Especially navigating some of the county roadways that haven’t been plowed yet,” said CoxHealth EMS Central Region Manager Ryan Verch. “As you know, the drifts can be pretty deep in some of those areas.”

Like any driver, these crews are having to take things a little slower.

”We just don’t want to take those risks unnecessarily and get involved in a crash or slide off,” said Mercy EMS Executive Director Bob Patterson. “That would delay our arrival at the hospital or the scene in any manner. So it’s better to arrive a little bit late than not arrive at all.”

First responders say there is also another major challenge during this weather.

”Navigating other vehicles while responding is probably our biggest obstacle right now,” Verch said.

They say it could be a lot worse. Many roads have been fairly empty.

”A lot of people stayed at home the last two days,” Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts said. “And so that’s less people and less cars on the road. That helps everybody, the hospitals, EMS fire departments, the police.”

But if you are on the road, EMS and fire teams have advice to help keep you safe as they navigate around you while rolling to emergencies.

”The biggest thing is not to panic and just try to get to a stop,” Verch said.

“Don’t make any sudden reactions,” Stirts said. “Don’t slam on your brakes. Don’t turn the wheel. Do your best to slow down and we’ll get around you. It takes both of us working in cooperation to make a safe pass and for us both to continue on down the road.”

Crews say they understand that snow can make it hard to pull over.

“If an ambulance or emergency vehicle comes up behind you, and you don’t think it’s safe to pull to the shoulder because of the weather circumstances, we recommend you don’t,” Patterson said. “Don’t do that. Just slow down. Give that emergency vehicle an opportunity to maybe pass you at a later time.”

Some crews say they also do not use lights and sirens in this weather, unless it’s absolutely critical.

”We try to minimize the use,” Patterson said. “Frankly, the use of lights and sirens on these kind of days like today doesn’t gain as much. It just really kind of confuses everyone, and it makes life a little more difficult for those drivers.”

EMS and fire teams alike say they usually have extra staff on days with inclement whether. Logan-Rogersville crews also use some extra tools, including a commercial salter for icy conditions.

“In an emergency, it’s been a great aid,” Stirts said. “Especially during the ice to be able to get EMS patients in and out of their homes, or if we’re doing a water site. So this has been a great tool to use. It’s a pretty good expense that you don’t use a lot, but when you need it, it’s priceless.”

These crews also say there are things you can do at your own home to possibly help them, should an emergency arise.

“Do your due diligence to get your driveway opened up to get any ambulance or fire truck in there,” Stirts said. “I know if you have a long driveway, you can’t shovel the whole driveway, but do your best in case you do have an emergency to help the first responders treat you or come to the fire. During this weather, response is always slower. It’s more difficult and it’s harder work for everybody involved, and anything you can do to aid in us helping you is greatly appreciated.”

Chief Stirts said his biggest concern is snow drifts over the next 24 hours.

“Some of the Greene County is relatively flat,” he said. “We see a lot of the east to west roads drift over. And not much we can do from the drifts. You know, we just have to find another way in there. That’s going to be the biggest concern as we move forward here overnight, until morning time tomorrow.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.