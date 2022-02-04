Some Springfield residents stuck as plows focus on main roads, neighborhood streets covered in snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have been working throughout the day to plow roads all across the Ozarks. However, some side streets and neighborhoods in Springfield have yet to have their areas cleared.

Neighbors in the West Central area of Springfield say driving on the slick, snow-packed streets is a big concern.

”We’re only two blocks away from one of the streets in Springfield, and we haven’t even considered going out today,” Jacob says. “We’ve already seen like two or three vehicles spin out over here and get stuck and need people to dig them out.”

Jacob’s street is still covered in snow. No plows came through the side streets all morning or afternoon.

“It’s gonna be mushy,” Jacob says. “It’s gonna be icy for sure if the plows don’t come through here in the next I’d say day or so. Even though it’s a side street, it’s still a high-traffic area.”

Car after car was getting stuck trying to leave the neighborhood.

Skyler Cotterman was walking home from work when he saw a car stuck trying to turn onto Grand. Then, a group of people jumped in to help.

“They had a wooden plank under the front wheel because it’s a front-wheel drive,” Cotterman says. “They tried using that. They tried salt and it didn’t work. Then one of the other ladies had her Jeep and offered to push him with her Jeep, so she started doing that.”

Although staying home would’ve been ideal, Julie Beshears started shoveling and clearing her car off at 6 a.m. Thursday so she could make it to work on time at 8 a.m.

“Especially first thing this morning, the street was a mess,” Beshears says. “Thankfully I have front-wheel drive, so I did pretty good, but all these side streets getting to the main streets were not easy. I saw a couple of cars stuck on my way just getting this short distance.”

It’s more snow than people have experienced in years, leaving Beshears concerned over how drivers will handle the weather.

“I work at an eye clinic off of National. There were several cars stuck, and it just looked like they had no clue what they were doing,” Beshears says. “Maybe they aren’t from here. Maybe they aren’t used to the snow.”

The neighborhood streets covered in snow also creates other issues for Beshears.

“If a car is sliding and can’t stop, I don’t have a driveway,” Beshears says. “My home is old enough that I don’t have a proper driveway, so I have to park in the street.”

Jacob is planning to stay home for the next few days to play it safe.

“I like to err on the side of caution because I’ve had incidents in the past where I’ve caused accidents or been in accidents because of the weather,” Jacob says. “It’s just because I wasn’t taking my time, wasn’t driving slow enough or paying attention to what I should be.”

It’s also important to keep in mind that some of the main roads in Springfield are plowed by MoDOT crews rather than city crews.

