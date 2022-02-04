Springfield-Branson National Airport remains open despite many cancellations and delays around the Midwest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the ice and snow playing havoc with airports all across the Midwest, the Springfield-Branson National Airport remains open thanks to the tireless efforts of crews who’ve kept the runways and parking lots cleared.

However, problems at connecting airports across the region have caused a lot of cancellations and delays.

”We’ve had about 62 percent of the schedule cancelled and it’s not just the snow here in Springfield,” explained Kent Boyd, the Public Information and Marketing Manager for the Springfield-Branson National Airport. “There’s a huge ice storm in Dallas. In fact, the Dallas airport was closed part of Thursday morning. There was snow in Denver and Chicago. So the storm has basically taken out the middle two-thirds of the country.”

“This is probably the biggest snow event that I’ve had in my five years here,” said David Schaumburg, the Springfield-Branson National Airport’s Assistant Director of Aviation who oversees the plows and blowers who constantly crisscross the runways.

“We’re on Runway 220 right now and we’ve got a lot of dry, blowing snow that continues to build up on it so it’s something we’ve got to continually monitor,” he said as a snow plow zoomed by. “We cannot utilize salt. It’s highly effective but it’s also highly corrosive. The FAA restricts that so we don’t cause any unnecessary damage to aircraft.”

So different chemicals are used on the runways just as different types of glycol are used to deice planes.

“Type 1 they put on if the plane has been sitting there all night and has frost or snow on it,” Schaumburg said. “The Type 4, which leaves a green color, is put on the leading edges and the surfaces that help create the lift right before take-off if there’s precipitation still coming down. If they didn’t put it on there the precipitation might stick on the wing.”

The plane’s tires are not made for traction but the runways have grooves to help with traction and drainage.

“You can still land on snow,” Schaumburg pointed out. “But if I report that the runway is 100 percent covered in ice then no one is going to land. So having some snow on top of ice actually gives it a little extra traction and friction.”

The combination of ice and snow since Wednesday has kept the eight-member crew working around the clock.

“I’m pushing close to 20 hours right now,” Schaumburg said midday on Thursday. “But I can’t say enough good things about our crew. We’ve been a little short staffed lately but everybody’s stepping up to the plate and putting in long hours. They’ve taken some real ownership in making sure the airport stays open and safe.”

And as long as the weather event drones on, the crews will continue to stay at their posts.

“If it stops snowing in the middle of the night you can’t leave because it might start snowing 20 minutes after you leave,” Boyd pointed out. “Then the work you’ve done all day just goes to pot.”

As for what lies ahead?

“It typically takes the airlines two-to-three days to get over an event like this and the reason for that is all their airplanes get out of place,” Boyd said. “For instance a plane is supposed to arrive in Springfield tonight and take-off from Springfield tomorrow morning. If it doesn’t get here tonight then the flight tomorrow morning gets cancelled. That’s what we’re going to be facing on Friday. There will be cancellations even though it’s not snowing and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see cancellations through the weekend.”

