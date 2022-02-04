Advertisement

Springfield sees 9.5 inches of snow this week, largest three-day total in a decade

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms that 9.5 inches of snow fell in Springfield this week, good for the largest three-day snow event in more than a decade.

Snow accumulated in various parts of Springfield from late Tuesday night to early Friday morning. Thursday produced nearly half an inch of snow for Springfield and many other southwest Missouri communities.

Springfield nearly topped ten inches of snow, which the city last saw over a three-day period in February 2011. The National Weather Service says this week’s winter storm system led to the 28th largest total ever over a three-day period.

Springfield’s snow record over a three-day period dates back to 1912, when the city reported 20 inches of snow from Feb. 19-22 of that year.

Many of Springfield’s main roads are clear of snow, but crews are still working to clean up rural routes and residential roads. MoDOT plows drove nearly 800,000 miles statewide ahead prior to Friday to clean up snowy roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still asking drivers to use caution as crews work to clear various snow patches Friday and into the weekend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

