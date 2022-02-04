Advertisement

Storm leaves more than foot of snow in parts of Missouri

Snow in the Ozarks.
Snow in the Ozarks.(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A massive winter storm that has moved across the country this week left more than a foot of snow in parts of northeastern Missouri, shutting down schools and services and snarling traffic in both Kansas and Missouri.

Hannibal, Missouri — located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis — saw 12.5 inches of snow over Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of St. Louis received a foot of snow, the weather service said, and to the west, the town of Weir in the southeastern corner of Kansas saw nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow.

The storm had moved out of the region by Friday morning but left a mess on roads and interstates that remained slick and snow-packed early Friday.

The Missouri State Patrol reported it responded to thousands of calls during the storm of stranded motorists and crashes, including a five-vehicle crash Thursday involving three semitrailers on I-70 at St. Charles that injured one person.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine will return today and bring a warm-up.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
PICTURES: See images of Thursday’s snowfall around the Springfield area
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks

Latest News

First Alert Weather App: How we keep you informed during a winter storm
Snow covers downtown Springfield.
PICTURES: Snowfall covers downtown Springfield
Snow covers downtown Springfield.
PICTURES: Snowfall covers downtown Springfield
2 inmates hurt in Calico Rock, Ark. prison disturbance