SWMO mail carriers walk and drive through snow to deliver mail; USPS asks homeowners to help

USPS said clearing a path for your mail carriers makes their job easier.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When winter weather hits, the United States Postal Service never stops.

That’s why mail carrier Sheri Long comes prepared. She’s been delivering mail for 27 years.

”The postal pant with Long Johns,” said Long. “I have outer insulated pants and kind of the same arrangement on the top. Insulated boots over my regular shoes.”

Her boots come in handy when she has to trek across yards piled with snow. She said, when the snow is deep, it can get heavy and walking in it can make you tired. That’s why a cleared path makes her job much easier.

Mark Inglett with USPS said carriers deliver mail to hundreds of homes each day, so helping them out goes a long way.

“They could clear a path to their mailbox, whether it be on the house, on the porch or even by the curbside if they can shovel that out,” said Inglett.

The mail trucks have sandbags in the back and chains on the tires.

”If you’re not careful, you can slide into the mailboxes or the parked cars,” said Long.

Even though Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, Long is dreaming of her ideal weather.

”Spring,” said Long. “Not too hot and not too cold. And no rain.”

