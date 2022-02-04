Advertisement

Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
PICTURES: See images of Thursday’s snowfall around the Springfield area

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm that slugged South, Midwest brings misery to Northeast
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman who left Mercy Hospital in Springfield
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police