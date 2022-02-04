Three arrested after standoff in Monett, stolen car leads to arrests

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Monett police arrested three people following an hours-long a standoff Friday afternoon.

Police were involved in an hours-long standoff near the area of Highway 37 and N. Lincoln Avenue. The standoff happened after police tried to stop a driver in a stolen car.

Investigators say a car had been reported stolen Friday morning. Officers found it parked outside of a home just before 11 a.m. When police approached the car, the driver got out and went inside of a home.

Police say the car had weapons in it at the time it was stolen. Officers on scene waited for backup to arrive due to the possibility of a suspect being armed. Investigators tried to make contact at the door, but nobody answered for an extended period of time.

Officers executed a search warrant around 2:15 p.m., leading to three arrests without incident. None of the suspects have been identified at this time, but police say a 24-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile were all detained.

The car was reported stolen out of Lawrence County. Investigators believe one of the suspects is related to some other auto thefts over the last 24-48 hrs.

Officers on scene collecting more physical evidence. Police have recovered gun and other stolen items. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Barry County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies responded to assist Monett police.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

