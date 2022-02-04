Advertisement

WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife gave some of its most famous residents some outside time on Friday.

Caption

The aquarium’s penguins played in the real snow. The Gentoos are the third-largest species of penguins in the world. The Antarctica natives can swim 22 miles per hour. They show signs of stress if the temperature rises above 60. The exhibit at Wonders of Wildlife is kept in the low 40s.

The staff guarded them to make sure they did not escape.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
The snow slowed the commute across Springfield on Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow slows the Thursday morning commute around Springfield
Snow creates tough driving conditions in Springfield.
PICTURES: See images of Thursday’s snowfall around the Springfield area

Latest News

Penguins at Wonders of Wildlife play outdoors in the snow
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
Pictures: Penguins at Wonders of Wildlife play outdoors in the snow
Highs above freezing Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some melting starts today
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers warn drivers of snow patches despite more clearing