WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife gave some of its most famous residents some outside time on Friday.

The aquarium’s penguins played in the real snow. The Gentoos are the third-largest species of penguins in the world. The Antarctica natives can swim 22 miles per hour. They show signs of stress if the temperature rises above 60. The exhibit at Wonders of Wildlife is kept in the low 40s.

The staff guarded them to make sure they did not escape.

