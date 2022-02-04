On Your Side: Drury accounting students provide free tax services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your income is $58,000 or less, you might qualify to get your taxes filed at no cost.

Every Monday night in February, Drury University accounting students will offer tax-preparation services. They’ll also do this on Saturday, Feb. 12.

This is a walk-in clinic. Drury University asks you to wear a mask and only bring your spouse.

“Our accounting majors in the program get an opportunity to apply what they learned in their courses to help the community overall,” said Tiffany Cossey, an accounting professor at Drury University. “There’s such a great need for this type of service. It can be really expensive if you go to a paid preparer and not everyone can afford it. We are happy to help out the community for free.”

Bring a photo ID, proof of social security number, and your tax documents.

Not in Springfield? Find a similar clinic near you.

Drury will help community members on a walk-in basis. Service will be offered in the Breech School of Business, on the northeast corner of Central Street and Drury Lane. In order to help avoid the spread of Covid all taxpayers will be required to wear a mask while in the building. The public is asked to enter the building through the doors at the south of the building (the left-hand side facing the building). When arriving taxpayers will be asked to add their names to a waiting list then return to their cars or another locations to wait until called. Taxpayers will not be allowed to congregate in the building prior to the opening of the drop-off clinic or while waiting to be served. Taxpayer are also asked to bring a cell phone so we may contact them when it is their turn for assistance. Also, to limit contact, Drury asks that only the taxpayer and spouse be present to drop-off forms. Children and other parties will not be allowed to accompany the taxpayer, unless such accompaniment is necessary to assist the taxpayer.

The clinics will be held at the following times:

Monday, Feb. 7 4 PM - 7 PM

Monday, Feb. 14 4 PM - 7 PM

Monday, Feb. 21 4 PM - 7 PM

Monday, Feb. 28 4 PM - 7 PM

Saturday, Feb. 12 9 AM - 4 PM

Please note that the clinic operates only inside of posted hours. Drury faculty, staff, and students will not be available to assist you at other times. Only faculty and students who are part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program may assist taxpayers. Regular faculty, staff, and students will not be able to assist the public with taxes or tax-related information.

All returns will be filed electronically unless the IRS requires a manual return. All taxpayers must be available to sign the appropriate forms in the case of joint returns. Tax returns will not be transmitted until after the taxpayer returns to collect the completed return and sign required permission forms.

Taxpayers are required to bring photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents, as well as any tax documentation which they have received, including all W-2 forms, 1099 forms, and statements issued by brokerage firms. Taxpayers are also asked to bring a copy of their 2019 state and federal tax returns to help speed up the filing process.

Due to limitations set by the federal government, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs are unable to help taxpayers who have declared bankruptcy or incurred insolvency during the tax year, have rental property, have a self-owned business with inventory, depreciable property, or which had an overall loss for the year, and certain situations in which a taxpayer has received a forgiveness of debt.

