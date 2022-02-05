Advertisement

Blues’ Jordan Kyrou finishes as fastest skater in NHL All-Star Skills Competition

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part...
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KY3) - St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou finishes as the fastest skater in the Skills Competition for the NHL All-Star weekend.

Kyrou finished with a time of 13.550 seconds, faster than three-time fastest skater Connor McDavid, who won each season from 2017-19. McDavid finished fourth in this year’s contest.

FINAL RESULTS

1. Jordan Kyrou, STL - 13.550

2. Adrian Kempe, LAK - 13.585

3. Chris Kreider, NYR - 13.664

4. Connor McDavid, EDM - 13.690

5. Cale Makar, COL - 13.834

6. Kyle Connor, WPG - 13.851

7. Dylan Larkin, DET - 14.116

8 .Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH - 14.559

Kyrou will represent the Blues on the Central Division All-Star team on Saturday as part of the NHL All-Star weekend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs Saturday will warm to near 40
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Trend Begins This Weekend
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe

Latest News

Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Prim, Mosely guide Missouri State past Southern Illinois
. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Umude’s 31 points power Arkansas in rout of Georgia
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first...
Florida tops Missouri in afternoon game due to winter storm
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the...
Chiefs look back on season of success that fell just short