Blues’ Jordan Kyrou finishes as fastest skater in NHL All-Star Skills Competition

LAS VEGAS (KY3) - St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou finishes as the fastest skater in the Skills Competition for the NHL All-Star weekend.

Kyrou finished with a time of 13.550 seconds, faster than three-time fastest skater Connor McDavid, who won each season from 2017-19. McDavid finished fourth in this year’s contest.

FINAL RESULTS

1. Jordan Kyrou, STL - 13.550

2. Adrian Kempe, LAK - 13.585

3. Chris Kreider, NYR - 13.664

4. Connor McDavid, EDM - 13.690

5. Cale Makar, COL - 13.834

6. Kyle Connor, WPG - 13.851

7. Dylan Larkin, DET - 14.116

8 .Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH - 14.559

Kyrou will represent the Blues on the Central Division All-Star team on Saturday as part of the NHL All-Star weekend.

