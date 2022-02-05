Advertisement

CoxHealth helps CBCO with blood donations after winter weather leads to shortages

CoxHealth employees donate blood to CBCO after winter weather led to a shortage of donations in recent days.(Community Blood Center of the Ozarks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several workers from CoxHealth chipped in Friday to help the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks after winter weather led to a shortage in blood donations this week.

Following a three-day stretch of snow, ice and frigid temperatures, CBCO canceled nearly all of its scheduled blood drives from Tuesday to Thursday. Three CBCO donor centers closed doors completely during this stretch.

The organization missed out on an estimated 500 blood donations this week due to weather.

“The past three days have been a challenge,” said CBCO via Facebook. “But the need for blood never takes a snow day.”

On Friday, leaders from CoxHealth organized an emergency blood drive to support CBCO amid shortages. Several employees donated much-needed blood that could help save dozens of lives at healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.

“Despite all of the challenges they have encountered in the past 23 months, healthcare workers continue to go above and beyond for our friends, neighbors and loved ones here in our communities,” said CBCO. “This is just another example. We cannot thank them enough.”

