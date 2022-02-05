Investigation underway after woman’s body recovered from ditch in Carroll County, Ark.

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was recovered from a ditch Saturday morning near Berryville.

The sheriff’s office identified Janea Bradley as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say Bradley’s body was found in a ditch early Saturday morning near the Kings River Bridge. The sheriff’s office has not yet determined if her death was suspicious in nature.

A medical examiner will perform autopsy in Little Rock to determine the cause of death. Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

