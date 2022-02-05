Jordan Valley Ice Park sees enrollment increase during Winter Olympic Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2022 Winter Olympics started this week. For some, seeing athletes compete for the gold medal can spark inspiration.

Every four years, sports like figure skating, hockey, curling and skiing grace the TV screens as athletes go for the gold. Those athletes tend to inspire others to pick up a new sport.

Recently, directors from Jordan Valley Ice Park have seen enrollment increase for hockey and figure skating programs.

“We’ve seen big jumps when [the United States] has had gold medalist and silver medalist in figure skating,” said hockey coordinator Richard Beck. “We’ve definitely seen big boosts when the men’s hockey team goes for the gold.”

Children and adults can sign up for lessons to learn to play or skate. While coordinators welcome new athletes to the rink, the uptick in enrollment comes with its challenges.

“With the Olympics, we look at the success that the teams have,” said Beck. “If they have great success, we just plan that we’re going to be busy. We try to get some more instructors, but in Springfield, finding instructors are is not the easiest thing to do.”

