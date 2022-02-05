MSHP Troop D asks for public’s help with finding boy missing since December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with finding a boy who hasn’t been seen in almost two months.

MSHP Troop D reports two-year-old Neiko Stoneroad is missing from Springfield.

If anyone has information regarding Neiko Stoneroad’s whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810. pic.twitter.com/y6O4B44Mzg — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) February 4, 2022

Stoneroad was last seen at a home in the 1800 block of north Broadway on Dec. 10.

Stoneroad is described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 50 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

MSHP does not give any information about his disappearance or if troopers believe he’s in danger. If you have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

