MSHP Troop D asks for public’s help with finding boy missing since December

Neiko Stoneroad.
Neiko Stoneroad.(Gray Social | MSHP Troop D)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with finding a boy who hasn’t been seen in almost two months.

MSHP Troop D reports two-year-old Neiko Stoneroad is missing from Springfield.

Stoneroad was last seen at a home in the 1800 block of north Broadway on Dec. 10.

Stoneroad is described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 50 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. 

MSHP does not give any information about his disappearance or if troopers believe he’s in danger. If you have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

