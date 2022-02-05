School districts must carefully consider whether to designate AMI day or snow day when students can’t do in-person learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents have enough to worry about without having to keep up with whether or not their local school district is going to have a snow day or an AMI day.

What is that anyway?

Is AMI the same as virtual learning, distance learning or remote learning?

Well, depending on your district’s nomenclature your school officials may have a different way of describing each of those terms but basically all of them mean your children will not be going to the brick-and-mortar school to attend classes in-person.

And with the recent snow and Omicron surge that’s happening more and more lately.

”This second half of the school year has certainly been challenging,” said Mallory McGowin, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Chief Communication Officer.

In Nixa Hilary Austin has tried to keep her two boys, fourth grader Will and ninth grader Zach, motivated to learn by keeping a lavish spread of food available on the table where they study.

“All day long it is food..school..food..school..food...school,” she said with a smile.

“There are a lot more distractions around,” Zach said when comparing home learning to being at school. “Like if there’s a show on TV I’d like to watch or something like that. But typically we get it all done.”

The Missouri Department of Education uses the term AMI, or Alternative Methods of Instruction, to describe all learning away from the classroom. AMI days can be used for bad weather, utility outages or contagious disease outbreaks and all schools must have an approved plan in place because they’re limited to 36 hours of virtual learning per year.

“That is a state law that we cannot change,” McGowin explained. “What is different in each of those plans from school district-to-school district is how they’re going to provide those alternative methods of instruction.”

For instance in Nixa where the Austins go to school different grade levels have different approaches.

“Our kindergarten through second grade student have hard copy packets that go home and they also send out Zoom links in case the parents want to join in,” said Dr. Josh Chastain, Nixa’s Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment. “Our third through 12th grade students all take their (electronic learning) devices home. Their teachers will join in a Zoom session with them.”

Will Austin said his teacher doesn’t usually conduct a full-class by remote.

“Usually she has a Zoom for us if we need help or have questions,” he said.

While the 36 hours of virtual learning is set in stone, each district determines its own amount of snow days built into its calendar. Since every district is required to have 1,044 hours of instruction per year, most schools add on around six snow days.

So when it comes to deciding between a snow day with students off entirely or a virtual day where they’re doing classwork from home?

“It is up to the school district if they want to implement an AMI day,” McGowin answered.

“It depends really on when it happens,” Chastain said when discussing how Nixa comes to its decisions. “As we get further and further into the second semester we get a little closer to our state testing and it’s important that we don’t have a break-up in our learning. But right after Christmas break we had a couple of snow days and since we weren’t into the second semester just yet we made that decision. The other thing to consider is that it’s very difficult to have an AMI day because there’s a lot of planning and work that goes into getting it ready. And if we only have a day or we’re just coming back from a break, it’s hard for us to get that out to our students.”

All of this has certainly been a burden for parents too.

“I love our Nixa teachers and it makes me appreciate those teachers and staff so much more,” Hilary said. “When you have your children home all week it’s hard for me to get things done related to my work. I’ve enjoyed the time. We’ve made lots of memories. But I’m ready for school to go back.”

