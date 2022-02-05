Advertisement

Silver Dollar City acquires 800 acres of land near former Indian Ridge resort construction

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City recently purchased 800 acres of land near the former Indian Ridge Resort construction site, just a few miles from the theme park.

Lisa Rau, the head of Public Relations for Silver Dollar City, confirmed a recent acquisition of land in the general area of 10054 E. State Highway 76 in Branson West.

Much of the nearby land was used for the construction of the Indian Ridge resort, which stopped and ended up unfinished several years ago, according to online marketplace Loopnet. Rau confirms the land acquired by Silver Dollar City does not include land with “vacant townhomes.”

Rau sent the following statement to KY3:

“Silver Dollar City confirms the recent acquisition of 800 acres of land adjacent to Silver Dollar City. The land was purchased for strategic purposes.

The land that includes the vacant townhomes is not part of this parcel of land.”

Further details about the purchase and potential opportunities with it have not yet been confirmed. Silver Dollar City also owns multiple parcels of land between the theme park and the newly-purchased land.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Neiko Stoneroad.
MSHP Troop D asks for public’s help with finding boy missing since December
Full sunshine and a south breeze will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 30s to around...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coming out of the deep freeze
Monett police arrested three people in a standoff Friday afternoon.
Three arrested after standoff in Monett, stolen car leads to arrests

Latest News

Quatavia Givens has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old Missouri boy whose body was...
Suspect in Missouri boy’s death asks for pre-trial release
Jordan Creek/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield to receive $200K grant from EPA for job training program to revitalize Brownfields
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Jordan Valley Ice Park sees enrollment increase during Winter Olympic Games