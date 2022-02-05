Silver Dollar City acquires 800 acres of land near former Indian Ridge resort construction

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City recently purchased 800 acres of land near the former Indian Ridge Resort construction site, just a few miles from the theme park.

Lisa Rau, the head of Public Relations for Silver Dollar City, confirmed a recent acquisition of land in the general area of 10054 E. State Highway 76 in Branson West.

Much of the nearby land was used for the construction of the Indian Ridge resort, which stopped and ended up unfinished several years ago, according to online marketplace Loopnet. Rau confirms the land acquired by Silver Dollar City does not include land with “vacant townhomes.”

Rau sent the following statement to KY3:

“Silver Dollar City confirms the recent acquisition of 800 acres of land adjacent to Silver Dollar City. The land was purchased for strategic purposes.

The land that includes the vacant townhomes is not part of this parcel of land.”

Further details about the purchase and potential opportunities with it have not yet been confirmed. Silver Dollar City also owns multiple parcels of land between the theme park and the newly-purchased land.

