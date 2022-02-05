Suspect in Missouri boy’s death asks for pre-trial release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy is asking to be released from prison for a second time while her case goes through the legal process.

Attorneys for Quatavia Givens asked a judge Friday to consider releasing her, noting she had followed all orders when she previously was released from prison.

Givens is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Darnell Gray. She initially was charged with second-degree murder and was released on bond.

A grand jury later indicted her on a first-degree murder charge and she was arrested again and jailed.

