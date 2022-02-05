Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.(Kentucky State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs Saturday will warm to near 40
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Trend Begins This Weekend
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks

Latest News

Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday
Minnesota mayor halts no-knock warrants
CoxHealth employees donate blood to CBCO after winter weather led to a shortage of donations in...
CoxHealth helps CBCO with blood donations after winter weather leads to shortages