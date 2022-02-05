Voters to decide on bond renewal measure in support of Nixa Fire District

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will decide in the upcoming April election whether to renew a general obligation bond to support the Nixa Fire Protection District.

A measure calls to renew a general obligation bond worth $6.4 million “for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire station; renovating, improving and repairing existing fire stations; and acquiring fire trucks, vehicles and other firefighting and emergency apparatus and equipment.”

If approved, the Nixa Fire Protection District plans to use the funding to construct a new fire station, purchase new vehicles, renovate the Main Street station into a training and community facility and update district headquarters. No tax increases would be involved.

Firefighters say renewing the bond will allow the district to keep up with the growth and demands of the Nixa community.

“The passage of the bond renewal will ensure that our firefighters have the facilities and apparatus that are needed to provide the highest level of response that the residents expect and deserve” said Nixa Fire Chief Lloyd Walles.

A general obligation bond was recently approved in 2014 and is set to expire in 2024. The previous bond provided funds for a new ladder truck and fire station among other resources.

The next general election is set for Tuesday, April 5. For more information on Nixa’s upcoming bond renewal measure, CLICK HERE.

