Advertisement

WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat

An Idaho state trooper does a belly flop to keep cat from running away. (SOURCE: Idaho State Police)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Call him the leaping lawman!

An Idaho state trooper went the extra mile, or a few extra feet anyway, to keep a cat from running away last month.

Trooper Enrique Ilerenas did a flying belly-flop to fetch the feline.

The capture happened on Jan. 13 when he pulled a van over on Interstate 90 and found controlled substances inside.

The two people in the van were arrested on drug charges. As Ilerenas was waiting for animal control to come for the pets, the cat made a break for it.

It wasn’t fast enough for the quick-thinking trooper, who caught it and returned it to the van.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs Saturday will warm to near 40
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Trend Begins This Weekend
Cheryl Casey/Hickory County, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: See snowy snapshots from across the Ozarks
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe

Latest News

Multiple agencies in Boone County, Ark. and helping transport dialysis patients to necessary...
Public Works agencies in Boone County, Ark. give rides to dialysis patients amid winter weather
Public Works agencies in Boone County, Ark. give rides to dialysis patients amid winter weather
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm blows out to sea
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron