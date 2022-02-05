Advertisement

Woman dies after train crashes into car in Jasper County, Mo.

(KWTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died Friday evening after a train crashed into a car that struck her in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cathy Windle, 70, of Columbus, Kansas died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near Oak Road in Asbury, Missouri.

Investigators say the train struck a car that was stopped on railroad tracks. The car that was struck then struck Windle, who was found dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated seven deaths from crashes in 2022.

Additional details on the crash are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanne Marie Cable, 66, disappeared from Mercy Hospital on January 3.
UPDATE: Woman missing from Springfield since January found safe
Wonders of Wildlife released its penguins to play in the snow outside.
WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife
Neiko Stoneroad.
MSHP Troop D asks for public’s help with finding boy missing since December
Full sunshine and a south breeze will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 30s to around...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coming out of the deep freeze
Monett police arrested three people in a standoff Friday afternoon.
Three arrested after standoff in Monett, stolen car leads to arrests

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Jordan Valley Ice Park sees enrollment increase during Winter Olympic Games
Full sunshine and a south breeze will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 30s to around...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coming out of the deep freeze
A gradual warm-up