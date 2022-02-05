Woman dies after train crashes into car in Jasper County, Mo.

ASBURY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died Friday evening after a train crashed into a car that struck her in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cathy Windle, 70, of Columbus, Kansas died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near Oak Road in Asbury, Missouri.

Investigators say the train struck a car that was stopped on railroad tracks. The car that was struck then struck Windle, who was found dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated seven deaths from crashes in 2022.

Additional details on the crash are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.