ON YOUR SIDE: Snow shoveling payment advice

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many will spend the weekend clearing their driveway. If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, here’s a checklist of things to consider from On Your Side.

  • Before the elbow grease starts, agree on payment.
  • If you’re paying a young entrepreneur, like the neighbor’s kid, it’s a good idea to know his or her parents in case there’s an issue.
  • If you hire a company, ask for proof of insurance, especially if they’re using motorized tools.
  • Pay when the job is done in cash. Expect to spend $20-40 for a standard driveway to be cleared.

