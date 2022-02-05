ON YOUR SIDE: Snow shoveling payment advice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many will spend the weekend clearing their driveway. If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, here’s a checklist of things to consider from On Your Side.

Before the elbow grease starts, agree on payment.

If you’re paying a young entrepreneur, like the neighbor’s kid, it’s a good idea to know his or her parents in case there’s an issue.

If you hire a company, ask for proof of insurance, especially if they’re using motorized tools.

Pay when the job is done in cash. Expect to spend $20-40 for a standard driveway to be cleared.

