Body recovered from creek in west Springfield

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews recovered a man’s body from a creek Sunday afternoon in west Springfield.

Police have identified the victim, but have withheld his name pending next of kin notification.

Officers and rescue crews responded to a creek near the area of West Bypass and West Mt. Vernon Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A passerby informed authorities after finding a body in a creek.

Police say there are no signs of trauma, foul play or anything suspicious at this point. The body is being sent to a medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Officers say it took more resources to recover the body than usual due to snow and ice accumulations around the creek. Springfield police and fire crews assisted with the recovery.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

