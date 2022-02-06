Advertisement

Crews battle house fire overnight in Taney County, home deemed total loss

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County fire crews battled a house fire overnight, which investigators deemed as a total loss.

Crews responded to a home around 3:20 a.m. Sunday on Airport Road in Taney County.

The conditions and location led to many challenges for firefighters. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says access to the home was difficult due to a very long and narrow driveway was covered by snow and ice.

When crews arrived, the fire was well involved and had already caused significant damage to the roof. Crews used three hand lines to extinguish the fire. There were also no hydrants in the area, so crews had to draft out of a pond and haul water with tankers.

Investigators say the fire started in the flue. No injuries were reported in the fire.

