‘Iron Grain District’ in the works for Republic, Mo. community, plans include retail and residential development

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A $65-million project known as the “Iron Grain District” is the works for the Republic community, an opportunity that would include major retail and residential development.

Magers Management, a Springfield-based company that has owned and managed nearly 200 properties over 40-plus years, is leading the mixed-use property development. The company says the “Iron Grain District” will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development.

The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes, in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.

“The proposed Iron Grain District project brings retail and residential development together in a way that aligns with our current goal to make Republic a great place to live, work and play,” said Republic Mayor Matthew Russell.

Magers Management Company released the following renderings:

Autoplay Caption

The first phase of development involves a 24,000-square-foot shopping center and the potential for additional space to lease. Plans also call for more than 200 residential units, a pool, clubhouse, dog park, and walking trails. Magers Management says the district could hold a variety of community-centered events.

“The Iron Grain District aims to actively and thoughtfully partner with the residents of Republic to put people at the heart of the entire experience,” said Shannon Handwerker, Vice President of Operations at Magers Management Company.

City leaders say the “Iron Grain District” name honors Republic’s historical roots as a major Midwest railroad crossroad and home to one of the largest mills in the Ozarks.

“It is exciting to see this continued investment in our community. Iron Grain District represents the kind of intentional development that sets Republic apart,” said David Cameron, City Administrator of Republic.

Businesses who are interested in opportunities with the “Iron Grain District” are encouraged to contact realtor partner Arch Watson of SVN at 417-887-8826.

Check out KY3 News at 5, 9 and 10 on Sunday for more on the plans for the “Iron Grain District.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.