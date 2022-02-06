Man changing tire along I-44 near Springfield seriously hurt in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man changing a tire Saturday evening along a stretch of Interstate 44 near Springfield was seriously hurt in crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, nearly half a mile east of Springfield.

Investigators say two people were outside of a parked vehicle and trying to change a tire. A driver on I-44 then struck both pedestrians and a wheel, which went off the car and into I-44. A second driver struck the wheel on the interstate.

MSHP says a 63-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were struck while they tried to change a tire. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman suffered minor injuries in the collision.

It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the crash, which is being investigated by MSHP Troop D. We will update as more information becomes available.

