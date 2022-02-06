Advertisement

Man changing tire along I-44 near Springfield seriously hurt in crash

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man changing a tire Saturday evening along a stretch of Interstate 44 near Springfield was seriously hurt in crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, nearly half a mile east of Springfield.

Investigators say two people were outside of a parked vehicle and trying to change a tire. A driver on I-44 then struck both pedestrians and a wheel, which went off the car and into I-44. A second driver struck the wheel on the interstate.

MSHP says a 63-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were struck while they tried to change a tire. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman suffered minor injuries in the collision.

It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the crash, which is being investigated by MSHP Troop D. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City acquires 800 acres of land near former Indian Ridge resort construction
Neiko Stoneroad.
UPDATE: MSHP Troop D reports Springfield boy found safe
Investigation underway after woman’s body recovered from ditch in Carroll County, Ark.
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in north Springfield, police searching for suspect
Woman dies after train crashes into car in Jasper County, Mo.

Latest News

Taney County fire crews battled a house fire overnight, which investigators deemed as a total...
Crews battle house fire overnight in Taney County, home deemed total loss
Scott Regional Technology Center graduate donation impacts Monett community
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in north Springfield, police searching for suspect
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) celebrates with Jaylin Williams (10) after hitting a 3-point...
Arkansas wins 8th straight, beats Mississippi State