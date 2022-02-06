Advertisement

New change will require entry-level training for new CDL applicants in Missouri

(KOSA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new change taking effect Monday would require people seeking a commercial driver’s license in Missouri to complete an entry-level driver training program.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is implementing a new federal training requirement for CDL applicants and drivers seeking certain CDL upgrades.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration supports the entry-level driver training program. Aspiring truck drivers will have to complete the program before obtaining a CDL. The change does not apply to those who already have a valid CDL issued before Feb. 7, 2022.

The training will be required for new applicants seeking these licenses and endorsements in interstate and intrastate commerce:

  • A Class A or Class B commercial driver license (CDL) for the first time;
  • A Class C CDL with Passenger, School Bus or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time;
  • An upgrade of their CDL (e.g., a Class B CDL holder seeking a Class A CDL); or
  • A hazardous materials (H), passenger (P), or school bus (S) endorsement for the first time.

CDL testing will conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol and third-party testers, while licensing is handled by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

For more on the upcoming changes, CLICK HERE.

