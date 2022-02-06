Ozark, Mo. community looking forward to all-inclusive playground

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new all-inclusive ADA playground is in the works for the Ozark community and expected to open this summer.

The new playground will be located at Betty and Neal Grubaugh Park. The playground will include an ADA-accessible swing, specially engineered to secure children with mobility limitations safely. A large portion of the play structure will also be wheelchair accessible, allowing activities for children in sitting and standing positions.

Tiffany Eggleston, lives in Christian County, and is a mother of two. Eggleston says her 13-year-old daughter uses a wheelchair and has been waiting for a nearby all-inclusive playground.

“This has been a dream 10 years in the making,” said Eggleston. “The fact that it’s finally a reality is amazing.”

Eggleston said it is hard her daughter to join others on conventional playgrounds.

“My son, he can run into everything, but what that means is that my daughter is just having to stand on the sidelines and not able to do anything at all,” said Eggleston.

Ozark city officials said a rubber lining will be underneath the playground instead of wood chips.

It’ll have a ground level merry go round, swings, and mobility slides, many parts that children in wheelchairs can easily access.

Aquatics and Fitness supervisor for Ozark, Dylan Thomas, said the playground costs $300,000. It will be paid for by donations, private funding and the city.

“We really wanted to make it a highlight,” said Thomas. “If we’re going to put in the effort and put in all the resources, we wanted to make sure that it can affect not only our community, but those around us as well.”

Andrea Swope, executive director of CC links, a Christian County organization for the developmentally disabled, said she is proud they’re bringing this new playground to the county.

“Play is where kids socialize, play is where kids grow and learn,” said Swope. “It just allows all of our individuals to be able to participate together.”

Eggleston said even changes like this can make a difference for someone with a disability.

“Little things like that go a long way,” said Eggleston. “I think just a lot of people don’t even think about that stuff because they just don’t know to think about it. So I’m hoping that this will start spark conversations like that.”

City of Ozark officials said this will not interfere with their disc golf course on the park. They will break ground on the playground in spring 2022. The existing playground will be demolished prior to then.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.