Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City acquires 800 acres of land near former Indian Ridge resort construction
Neiko Stoneroad.
UPDATE: MSHP Troop D reports Springfield boy found safe
Investigation underway after woman’s body recovered from ditch in Carroll County, Ark.
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in north Springfield, police searching for suspect
Man changing tire along I-44 near Springfield seriously hurt in crash

Latest News

Lows in the 20s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near average temperatures
Body recovered from creek in west Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry stretch ahead
New change will require entry-level training for new CDL applicants in Missouri