Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in north Springfield, police searching for suspect

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Saturday night in north Springfield. Police are searching for the suspect.

Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed just before 10 p.m. Saturday outside of the Domino’s location in the 200 block of E Kearney Street.

Investigators say a delivery driver was carrying multiple pizzas to his car. A man came up to the delivery driver, pointed a gun, then took off with the pizzas. No injuries were reported, but the suspect ran away from the scene.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers are currently looking for the suspect around north Springfield.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

