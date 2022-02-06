Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosts ‘Frosty Fun’ event with STEM activities for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids with a love for science, technology, engineering and mathematics had the chance to enjoy some Frosty Fun in Springfield on Saturday.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its first “Frosty Fun” event for children Saturday at the Northview Center. The event is designed for kids to participate in STEM activities related to winter.

Children had a chance to learn chemical reactions by making slime, while also learning gravity, trajectory and angles with snowball launches. There were also some activities themed around the Winter Olympics.

Stefanie McCall, a recreation supervisor from the park board, says these events are important for helping kids better understand science.

“I think STEM is really important for kids,” said McCall. “Some people think about science in a box, but there’s all kinds of fun ways to do science. We kind of had a space in our park scheduling to be able to put this in the wintertime when we can’t get the kids outside. We can still have fun in the parks facilities inside.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.