Springfield veterinarian explains how to keep your outdoor and indoor pets safe during winter weather

(KKTV)
By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With snow and below-freezing temperatures to start February, experts say it’s important to make sure you are taking proper care of your pets, whether indoor or outdoor.

Dr. Philip Brown with the Springfield Animal Care Center shared several helpful tips and reminders.

“You need to remember that the colder the weather gets, the more calories it takes to warm up your body,” said Brown. " We do not want to overfeed a dog, but we do add more calories to their diet to help keep them warm.”

With dogs and other animals, when moving from indoors to outdoors, it’s important to watch for ice burns on your pet and to pay attention to their hair length.

“If they have long hair on their foot pads, they are going to get snow and ice in there,” said Brown. “That will cause ice burns and you want to take and get that off when they come in.”

To help prevent ice burns, experts say you take a pan of lukewarm water and dip their feet in because ice balls that stay in that firm are irritating the skin and causing abrasions.

Some items that help us during the weather can be harmful to animals.

“Antifreeze is very toxic to dogs, but now they make newer ones that don’t have the problem,” said Brown. “There is still some old antifreeze around and it’s the green-type antifreeze.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

