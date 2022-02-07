Community Blood Center of the Ozarks short on blood supply after winter storms, asks for donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says the need for blood donations is growing, and that’s in part due to last week’s winter storms.

CBCO canceled several blood drives from Tuesday to Thursday last week due to inclement weather.

Reserve blood supply was adequate enough to meet the need for area hospitals last week, but CBCO says supply is now very low.

Leaders at CBCO are asking for potential donors to step up and emphasize that you never know when you or someone you love might be the one in need of blood.

“It’s estimated that if you live to age 70, there’s a 90-percent chance that you’re going to use blood at some point in your life,” said Chris Pilgrim, media relations representative for CBCO. “Blood donation and blood transfusion touches us all. It’s important to be ready for when these things occur.”

Donation centers are available in Springfield, Jobplin Bentonville and Springdale. To learn how you can make a difference, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.