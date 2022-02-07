Court hearings scheduled Monday for Circle of Hope Girls Ranch operators in abuse case

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A southwest Missouri couple charged with multiple counts of abuse at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County are scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday morning.

Boyd Householder and Stephanie Householder face 100 charges of abuse, including molestation and statutory rape related to their operation of the boarding school. Both were arrested and formally charged in March 2021.

On Monday, both will have the opportunity to either enter a guilty plea or head to trial.

Investigators removed all of the girls from Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in August 2020.

Multiple investigators testified the girls told them they were only allowed to make calls if someone was in the room to make sure they didn’t say something they shouldn’t. Another investigator said the Householders made it difficult to speak with the girls on a visit a few years ago.

In previous court hearings, the defense brought up these girls have histories of violence, false accusations, lying and other behavior problems.

The court cases for Boyd Householder and Stephanie Householder will proceed to court if neither plead guilty to criminal charges.

