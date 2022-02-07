Driver shoots at Wright County deputy during pursuit, two arrested

NEAR MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people after a driver shot at a Wright County deputy during a pursuit Sunday night.

Police say no one was hurt, but at least one bullet hit the deputy’s patrol car. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has not identified either of the two people arrested, and criminal charges have not yet been announced.

The pursuit began around 11 p.m. Sunday just south of Mountain Grove. Investigators say a driver shot a a Wright County deputy during the pursuit, which continued into Douglas County.

After the deputy lost site of the vehicle, authorities organized a multi-jurisdiction manhunt to find the vehicle. This manhunt led to two arrests. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Grove Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation help with apprehending the two suspects.

An investigation into the shots fired is underway. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

