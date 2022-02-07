Former Springfield gym owner convicted in murder of his neighbor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury has convicted a former Springfield gym owner in the murder of his neighbor in Sept. 2020.

The jury found Pavel Samsinak guilty Friday on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors charged Samsinak in the death of his neighbor Alice Hale, 66, from September 21, 2020. According to court documents, police believe a heated property line dispute led to Hale being beaten and arson at her home on West Lombard Street before she was found dead.

Per the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, testimony during the trial showed that Samsinak had beaten Hale to death with a dangerous instrument, set her house on fire to destroy evidence of the murder, and then watched her house burn from the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

The jury heard testimony of neighbors and viewed surveillance video acquired by the Springfield Police Department at the nearby Express Stop convenience store. Evidence discovered on Samsinak’s cell phone and other pieces of physical evidence were presented during trial.

Samsinak could face a life sentence for his second-degree murder charge. A sentencing hearing is set for May 11, following a sentencing assessment report by the Department of Probation and Parole.

According to court documents, Samsinak was the former owner of Czech Us Out, a personal training gym in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.