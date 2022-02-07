Gov. Parson announces four judicial appointments in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced four judicial appointments for four judicial circuits.

Anthony Horvath, of Linn, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Putnam County in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Horvath currently serves as the Deputy Judge Advocate General for the Missouri National Guard. He earned a Bachelor of Science in justice systems from Truman State University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. Mr. Horvath will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the death of the Honorable Samuel D. Frank.

The Honorable Chris McDonough, of Weldon Springs, was appointed as Circuit Judge for Division 5 of the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Judge McDonough currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit. He holds a Bachelor of Science in management from Maryville University, a Master of Science in Business Administration from Fontbonne University, and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. Judge McDonough will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Jon A. Cunningham.

Robert W. Cornejo, of St. Peters, will be appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Division 13 of the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Cornejo, of St. Peters, currently serves as the Chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. He holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Washington University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law. Mr. Cornejo will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Chris McDonough to Circuit Judge.

Mathew Houston, of Pacific, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Franklin County in the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Houston currently serves as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law. Mr. Houston will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable David L. Hoven.

