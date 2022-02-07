Harrison, Ark. homeless committee receives input on possible solutions to tackle issue

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s special homeless committee, formed by Mayor Jerry Jackson, held its first meeting Monday.

The meeting focused on open discussion with the public about the root of the city’s homeless problem and what could be the best course of action to address it.

Several community members spoke to the committee during the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour and a half. Seven of the eight members of the committee were present Monday.

The majority of conversation was driven by whether homelessness is the problem needing to be addressed. Solutions-based conversations were focused on whether the city should try to address the problem with programs being developed in Harrison, or other more capable facilities elsewhere.

“I think it’s drugs and alcohol with the homeless, I think that’s a big part of it,” said Stephanie Creager, who recently opened a sobriety living center in Harrison. “I’ve worked in sober-living facilities for years. My husband and I opened one just recently here in Harrison. I just want to see them helped. I don’t want to see them just given a bus ticket and shipped out of Harrison.”

The city of Harrison has continued to see homelessness cause problems for local businesses and citizens, which lead Jackson to announce the special committee at last months city council meeting.

”They seem to be out on the streets everyday,” said Jackson. “We’re going to do something, we’re going to keep trying. It’s my belief that those select homeless that we refer to as the problem homeless; they need to be in a larger city, somewhere that has the facilities that can deal with mental issues.”

Comments and concerns heard from the public will be the driving force of the committee’s decisions in the upcoming months.

”We’re just hoping that we can come together and reach some solutions and answers to that,” said committee member Mike Bishop. “I’m thankful to the city for taking the initiative to move this way.“

”We do not want something to happen and then say, ‘We should have done something,’” said Jackson.

In the next four months, the committee will focus efforts on researching various challenges of homelessness, in addition to solutions similar cities have tried to address the problem. Committee members may hold closed meetings during that time, hopeful to have a course of action ready to be announced in June.

