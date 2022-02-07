Advertisement

House panel OKs proposed Medicaid constitutional amendment

Missouri Capitol.
Missouri Capitol.(KY3)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The full Missouri House will consider a proposed constitutional amendment that would impact Medicaid funding in the state.

A House budget committee on Monday approved the proposed amendment and sent it to the full House. The amendment would give the Legislature the power to make annual appropriations to the health care program.

If it is put on the ballot and approved by voters, the GOP-led Legislature would have the power to defund the expanding the program.

In 2020, 53% of Missouri voters approved an amendment to expand the number of state residents eligible for Medicaid, after the GOP-led Legislature refused for years to do so.

