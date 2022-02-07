Juvenile dies after crash near Ozark, police pursuit happened before crash

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A juvenile died Monday morning after crashing into a utility pole near Ozark, which happened shortly after a police pursuit began.

The Ozark Police Department has not identified the juvenile by name, age or gender at this time, but says next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say the crash happened after Ozark police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police tried to stop a driver “for impaired driving and multiple traffic violations,” according to a news release from the Ozark Police Department.

After briefly stopping, the driver headed west from the area of MO Highway 14 and N. 22nd Street. Police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit.

The Ozark Police Department says, based on a preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle after failing to negotiate a curve on MO Highway 14 near 32nd Street. The driver went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver, a juvenile, was declared deceased on the scene of the crash. No one else was involved in the crash.

The Ozark Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene of the crash to conduct a motor vehicle crash investigation.

Additional information is limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

