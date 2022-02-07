Advertisement

Off-duty Branson Fire Marshal injured in I-44 crash near Springfield while changing tire

Branson Fire Dept.
Branson Fire Dept. (KY3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the two pedestrians struck Saturday night along Interstate 44 in Springfield has been identified as a Branson fire marshal.

Dennis Brunner, 63, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Branson Fire Chief, Ted Martin confirmed that Brunner has worked with the fire and rescue team for several years. He was off-duty when the crash happened.

Investigators say a Brunner was changing a tire on the side of I-44 just east of Springfield. Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a driver on I-44 then struck Brunner and a woman. The woman suffered minor injuries in the collision.

While Fire Marshal Brunner’s injuries are serious, he is expected to recover. Branson mayor Larry Milton shared the following statement Monday:

“Dennis’ impact on our community, not only the work he does but what he contributes personally, is evident by the amount calls we have received from concerned citizens and community members. He is in our hearts and prayers and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in the crash.

Missouri Highway Patrol, Sergeant Mike McClure says

