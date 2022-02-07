Advertisement

Passenger dies in crash in Texas County, Mo. Monday morning

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Texas County.

Ian D. Smart, 20, of Cabool died in the crash.

Investigators say it happened on State Highway U east of Cabool shortly after midnight Monday. Troopers say the SUV drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

Smart died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.

