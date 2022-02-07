Advertisement

The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar shows how to build a DIY solar generator

Don’t lose access to power because you’re on the go. Missouri Wind and Solar is showing you how easy it is to build a solar generator.
The professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar explain how you can build a DIY solar generator.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Place photographer Mason Seidel is talking with the experts from Missouri Wind and Solar about solar generators and how you can build one at home with a quick trip to the hardware store and the Missouri Wind and Solar shop in Seymour, Missouri.

